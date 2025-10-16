Major Irish star ‘signs up for I’m A Celeb’

‘Bosses reckon she will be a hit with viewers’

Another major star has been rumoured to have signed up for I’m A Celebrity, and they’re Irish.

Model and TV presenter Vogue Williams is believed to be one of the next I’m A Celebrity contestants, a decade after husband Spencer Matthews was booted off the show.

The Irish media personality (40) is believed to be close to signing up ahead of the show’s launch in November.

A TV insider said: “Vogue would be one of the most glam signings I’m A Celeb has landed in years, and they are thrilled.

“Her star is massively on the rise, and this would be one of her biggest gigs yet.

“She is really fun and gets on with everyone, so bosses reckon she will be a hit with viewers.

“It will be a hard decision to go on the show, because it will mean so much time away from her kids, but she wants to fight her fears and go for it.

“Spencer is a massive thrillseeker and is always off on an adventure, but now it is Vogue’s turn to have one.”

Back in 2015, Vogue won Bear Grylls: Mission Survive, so it’s safe to say she’s definitely cut out for the job.

Her husband and former Made In Chelsea star, Spencer, took part in I’m A Celeb in 2015, but he was kicked off the show after three days because he was secretly taking steroids.

The full cast has been reportedly revealed

And it’s quite the line-up. These 14 famous faces have already braved the Aussie camp in years gone by and now they’re returning for a second time, this time in South Africa.

Joined by Ant and Dec, the team are said to already be filming their latest expedition to the great outdoors.

The new cast is said to include Jimmy Bullard, who was favourite to win the crown back in 2014 before being voted off early doors.

A source said of Bullard’s expected entry: “Now he’s got the chance to get stuck in again, although he’s a bit older so he is worried he might find it harder to rough it. His banter is still on form though. Producers are hopeful he’ll have a bromance with Harry Redknapp.”

Gemma Collins is another rumoured entry whose last attempt at I’m A Celeb ended very early (after just three days).

This time, the TOWIE legend is adamant that she’ll give it a better go.

Harry Redknapp is another big name and who better than the national treasure, and former King of the Jungle, to give it a second go.

But wasting no more time here’s the full list, as reported by The Sun.

David Haye

Gemma Collins

Seann Walsh

Harry Redknapp

Scarlett Moffatt

Adam Thomas

Mo Farah

Ashley Roberts

Sinitta

Craig Charles

Jimmy Bullard

Beverley Callard

That being said, these are the names that have been leaked and have not officially been confirmed at the time of writing.

