Man Dies In Dublin Following Domestic Dispute At House

He was 74 years old.

Garda

Gardai in Ronanstown are investigating the death of a man discovered at a house in Rowlagh Green on Friday night.

At approximately 8.45pm, Gardai were called to a house where a male had been injured.

On arrival, a 74-year-old male was discovered with serious injuries. It is believed that there was an earlier domestic dispute at the house. The injured male was taken to Tallaght Hospital and later pronounced dead.

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination which is scheduled to commenced on Saturday morning, conducted by the Garda Technical Bureau.

A post mortem is scheduled to be carried out on the Sunday by the State Pathologists Office at the City Mortuary.

Gardai wish to appeal to witnesses or to anyone who can assist with the investigation to contact the Incident Room at Ronanstown Garda Station on 01 6667700, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

