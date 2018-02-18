Man Left With Serious Head Injuries In Dublin 12 Following Hit And Run

A 24-year-old man was left with serious head wounds following suspected hit and run accident.

The man was discovered on the side of the road at Parnell Rd/Clogher Rd Dublin 12 at around 5.55am and was rushed to St. James' hospital.

Gardaí believe the man may have been struck by a vehicle which failed to stop and are appealing for witnesses/information.

It is understood the man left Camden St at around 4:30am and walked towards Portobello, Harrington St, South Circular Rd, Harold’s Cross Bridge, Parnell Rd and Clogher Rd.

Anyone with information should contact Sundrive Rd Garda Station on 01 666 6600, the Garda Confidential Line 1-800-666 -111 or any Garda Station.

