Matt Damon is coming back to Dalkey for local book festival

By Brian Dillon

June 1, 2021 at 2:09pm

I would ask if we all remembered when Matt Damon became a local of Dalkey last year, but how could we ever forget?

As we entered the first lockdown and found ourselves with not much to do, one thing that gave us a bit of excitement was the idea of a huge Hollywood star living like us, Supervalu bag included. When Matt Damon came to Dalkey, we kind of lost our minds, didn't we?

Well, he is on his way back. The Dalkey Book Festival has announced that actor Matt Damon will be making a return to the area to speak at the event.

The Jason Bourne actor spent lockdown with his family in Dalkey in 2020 and was spotted down at the 40 Foot with a SuperValu bag. At the time, it seemed like some sort of glitch in reality. But no, it was very real.

He quickly became a regular at local cafes and book shops while filming the thriller movie The Last Duel. As travel restrictions became a thing, he was forced to stay longer than planned but seemed to enjoy himself all the same.

Matt Damon will talk to David McWilliams on Sunday 20 June about lockdown in Dalkey and his love for Ireland. He is set to join a line-up of speakers at this year's festival which will be streamed from the Martello Tower in Dalkey.

Weekend tickets are €50 and allow attendees to watch all of the content over the weekend of the 18, 19, and 20 of June, and exclusive access to rewatch all of the events for 30 days after the festival.

Other speakers at the event include President Michael D. Higgins, author Isabel Allende and Professor Brian Cox.

You can view the full roster of events and get tickets here.

