Matt Damon sent a video to congratulate Loreto Abbey 6th years for graduating.

Damon has been in Dalkey ever since the lockdown began and he seems to be enjoying his time there.

He recently appeared on Spin 103.8 chatting with Graham and Nathan all about lockdown in Dalkey.

Yesterday, a video appeared on Twitter where Damon congratulates Loreto Abbey 6th years for graduating.

After congratulating them, he adds that 'you guys are awesome' and he is 'sorry you have to do all this from quarantine'.

He signs off with - ' what an achievement, I'm thinking about you'

What a top bloke.

Take a look for yourself.