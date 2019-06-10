Metallica Donated €35,000 To A Dublin Homeless Charity Before Their Slane Gig

Metallica made an amazing gesture ahead of their Slane headline show by donating a huge amount of money to two Irish charities.

Before playing a blinder to a sold-out crowd of 75,000 on Saturday night, the band donated €35,000 to the Capuchin Day Centre in Dublin.

The news was announced via the band’s All Within My Hands Foundation, who shared a photo of the group handing the generous cheque over to Father Sean Donohoe from the charity.

The post reads, ‘This leg of Metallica’s World Wired Tour starts with a special bonus donation during rehearsal to the Capuchin Day Centre for Homeless People where they welcome people in need of food aid who have no home or are socially excluded and provide care with respect and dignity.’

The Capuchin Day Centre, run by Brother Kevin Crowley, provides free meals to hundreds of homeless people every day, as well as showers, fresh clothing and medical services.

As if that wasn’t generous enough, Metallica also donated another €35,000 to Childline over the weekend.

They highlighted the charity’s ‘work providing a range of services directly to children and families and advocating for change to enhance the lives of children in Ireland’.