03rd Oct 2025

Molly Malone statue boarded up amid controversial touching debate

Ava Keady

The iconic statue has stood in the city centre since 1988.

The Molly Malone statue is currently boarded up for restoration.

Photos taken of the statue today, October 3, show it boarded up with signs saying cleaning and restoration is taking place.

This is likely to do with tourist touching wearing down the statue, particularly around the chest area.

Rubbing the chest of Molly Malone has become a ‘good luck ritual’, and like other famous statues, such an interaction has caught on with tourists.

Over time, the repeated touching of the area polished the bronze to a noticeable shine, making it even more of a ‘thing’ to do, but now, it seems to have worn it down to the point of needing to be restored.

@herdotie

“iT’s JuSt A sTaTuE” ok so why are you motorboating a statue?!?!?!?

♬ original sound – Herdotie

The ‘ritual’ has sparked major debate over the sexualisation of the landmark, with many labelling it a sexist and objectifying act toward a figure based on a possibly fictional working-class woman.

Furthermore, it has been argued that the touching instates an idea that female public art figures are there to be touched or talked about in a physical manner.

Even if Molly Malone is a fictional myth, the statue is part of Ireland’s cultural heritage and should be respected as art, not a prop.

Additionally, many people are concerned that the ritual normalises inappropriate behaviour, especially in the eyes of younger people who observe the tradition.

Whatever side of the debate you’re on, the statue is closed off for the foreseeable, so any visitors to Dublin seeking good luck will have to hold off for now.

Topics:

Dublin

