Nearly half of Dublin pubs plan to open in June

A new survey indicates that 44% of Dublin pubs plan to open in June. This would see them opening under Phase Three of the lifting of lockdown restrictions.

The study was completed by the Licensed Vintners Association (LVA), an organisation that represents the publicans of Ireland.

Under the government's current roadmap, pubs aren't supposed to open back up until August 10, but many are planning to open on June 29, the same day restaurants are allowed to open.

Chief Executive of the LVA, Donal O'Keefe, explained that those with "substantial food businesses can comply with social distancing requirements and can operate on the same basis as restaurants".

He added, "More than four out of every 10 pubs across Dublin are gearing up to reopen as restaurants next month.

"This reflects the strong emphasis many pubs throughout Dublin have put on food service in recent years. These venues have restaurant certificates and are just as capable of following the public health guidelines as restaurants and cafes.

"We expect there will be a strong demand for these venues, with many pubs reporting a significant public appetite for when they will be serving food again."

He also called for greater communication between the government and the pub sector, saying, "We made it clear this would happen when the roadmap was announced, but we are still awaiting a meeting with Government to discuss the future for pubs, despite their public comments that they will meet the vintner organisations quickly.

"Our members cannot remain in limbo and are now actively planning for re-opening on the same basis and at the same time as restaurants."

He also explained: "Bord Bia research also shows more people eat out at pubs than they do at full-service restaurants or cafes."

