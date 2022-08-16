Dublin's new LEGO shop to have a 30 minute browsing limit

For safety purposes.

The event of the summer is just around the corner. No, it's not a festival, or a gig, but in fact the opening of Ireland's first LEGO store. Since its announcement in February, we've been hanging onto any and all new information about the store, which will have a shopping experience unlike any other Grafton Street shop. It aims to debut a new "retailtainment" concept, where a visit to the store will be as fun as the item you buy from the store.

Well any plans to spend a whole day in the new store when it opens on Thursday 18th ought to be rethought. According to a LEGO spokesperson, there will be a 30 minute shopping limit. This will include browsing, queueing, and purchasing any of your LEGO bits. The spokesperson said this:

"All customers will require a wrist band with an allocated time to gain access to the LEGO Store Dublin. The wrist bands can be collected directly opposite the LEGO Store on Grafton Street each day of the opening weekend from 9am." "To ensure the safety of all customers, the LEGO Store Dublin will have 30-minute time allowances for customers to enjoy the brand new location."

Just something to keep in mind if you're planning to swing by the opening. You may be queueing for a while which hey, we're all used to following any outgoing trips at Dublin Airport. It's also best not to dilly dally once you get inside the plastic brick walls.

Doors at the LEGO store open at 9am on the 18th August.

