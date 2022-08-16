Donuts will be glazed with the tears of former wee emos.

At this stage, the scaffolding around Central Bank feels like a permanent part of Dublin's architecture. A bit like Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory, it seemed like nobody eve went in, nobody ever came out - but that's all about to change.

Tomorrow (August 17th), Krispy Kreme will open their flagship Dublin store at Central Plaza, formerly Central Bank. A full glass facade will allow passersby to see the production of the iconic donuts from outside.

The hoarding is finally down at Central Plaza Dublin! @KrispyKremeIRL are gearing up to launch their brand new flagship store on Wednesday the 17th 🥳🍩 pic.twitter.com/ue0KrTeOT9 — Love Temple Bar (@LoveTempleBar) August 15, 2022

Central Plaza, which is being developed by Hines Real Estate Ireland Ltd and the Peterson Group, had been due to open in 2020, but plans halted due to the pandemic.

The development will also house eight floors of office space (as much as I'd like the entire structure to be taken up with stacks and stacks of original glaze donuts), which has been leased to WeWork and Amtrust Financial.

BuJo, Ginos, Las Iguanas are also all set to open on the ground floor of the newly developed plaza.

Krispy Kreme Central Plaza opens at 7am tomorrow (Wednesday 17th) with the queue starting at 6am. The first 300 customers will get exclusive merchandise including in-store vouchers for the first 3.

