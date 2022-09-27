'No, we've not changed our name' Grogan's pub unveils old sign from 1950s

Anyone heading to Bowes later?

Grogan's took to socials to clear up a possibly confusing sight for anyone walking down South William Street. The beloved pub, known for its red exterior, and gold lettering, have recently begun some restoration work on their sign, which has made a historical revelation.

Currently 15 South William Street reads Bowe. While it's currently exposed, the Grogan's pub made it clear this sign was only temporary.

For anyone passing by South William Street this morning - no, we've not changed our name.



Some restoration work on our sign revealed this sign dating back to the 1950's when Grogans was under previous ownership and known as Bowes! pic.twitter.com/67YH3MJW8a — Grogans Castle Lounge (@GrogansPub) September 26, 2022

They took to Twitter to say that, "no, we've not changed our name. Some restoration work on our sign revealed this sign dating back to the 1950's when Grogans was under previous ownership and known as Bowes!"

So not to worry if you had stumbled down South William Street and thought Grogan's had been taken over. They're still the same pub we all know and love, but we do love to see a bit of its history.

We're sure the Grogan's pub sign we've grown so fond of will be back soon. And better than ever.

Header image via Twitter/GrogansPub

