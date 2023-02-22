North Face on Grafton Street suffers its fourth break-in since December

No arrests have been made as of yet.

Since December 2022, North Face on Grafton Street has faced four break-ins. Manager Zana Zhang arrived to the premises this morning to find the front window smashed in. The store originally opened in Dublin's shopping district in 2018.

In a candid conversation with The Journal, North Face shop manager Zana Zhang expressed her frustrations at the lack of Gardaí around.

"This is crazy – we’ve been hit four times. I have spoken to my area manager in the UK this morning and they are trying to decide what to do.

"This is an important shopping high street in Ireland and there are a lot of break-ins – other shop managers are asking each other what is going on here – we need more gardaí.

"I don’t know what we can do to stop this – the stock loss is very serious, it costs a lot of money to replace the broken glass everytime.

"We feel really stressed – we will have to do a stock take to see if there are clothes taken.

"This happened at 3am last night, I got a phone call from a guard – we just fixed the glass from the other break-in just a few days ago."

According to The Journal, no arrests have been made yet and they are still determining whether theft has occurred.

North Face is not the only retailer to suffer break-in damage in recent months.

In January, Hugo Boss on Grafton Street also fell victim to a break-in. A late night raid saw extensive damage caused to the store, with an unknown quantity of clothing stolen. Several window panels were dislodged and mannequin displays were knocked over. It was believed a car had rammed into the store front.

