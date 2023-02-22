Dundrum Town Centre set to increase its parking fees from next month

This is the first increase in the centre's parking tariff since 2016.

Dundrum Town Centre has announced an increase in its parking tariff, starting in March 2023.

With the introduction of parking fees at Liffey Valley shopping centre where there once were none, any mention of paid parking has been a bit of a sore topic for consumers.

While Dundrum Town Centre has always imposed a parking tariff, they announced via paper notices around the building that there would be an increase to their fee. Dublin's Q102 shared one of these notices on their Facebook page.

Advertisement

Previously it cost €3 to park in Dundrum for the first three hours; now it will cost €3.30 for the same time period, which is a 10% increase.

This new increase will come into effect on Wednesday March 1st.

Advertisement

The full notice reads as such:

"Dear customer, We would like to let you know that Dundrum Town Centre will be introducing a €0.30c increase on car parking tariffs from 1st March 2023. We have maintained the current tariff since 2016 despite the increase costs over that period. While our costs have risen significantly, we have capped the increase at €0.30c for 2023."

Before 2016, parking used to start at €2.

The notice went on to illuminate the various parking offers available at the centre, including a flat evening rate of €3.30 past 6pm, a max daily rate of €9.30, and half price parking up to 10am on weekdays.

Advertisement

Lovin Dublin has reached out to Dundrum Town Centre for comment on the new parking fees.

Header images via Instagram/dundrumtc

READ ON: Backlash as 'visually obtrusive' apartment block is proposed for Ha'penny Bridge