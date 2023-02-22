Backlash as 'visually obtrusive' apartment block is proposed for Ha'penny Bridge

Opponents of a proposed high-rise apartment block near the Ha’penny Bridge claim it would be “a visual pollutant” on the Dublin's skyline.

One city councillor claimed the eight-story building on the Woollen Mills site by the Liffey would represent “a carbuncle” and spoil views of crossing the Ha’penny Bridge, the Irish Times has reported.

Meanwhile, owners of bar and music venue The Grand Social could affect the venue’s commercial viability.

Grand Social owners argue the apartment block could have a negative impact on the venue. Image via pub.ie.

An Taisce has also criticised the proposal, claiming it is attempting to “shoehorn” an eight-storey tower on a site located in the best preserved section of the city’s quays and would represent “an appalling precedent.”

Advertisement

An Taisce also argued that the block would be “visually obtrusive” and would affect several protected structures including the Woollen Mills and Winding Stair bookshop and café.

Developers SRM Brook and Cook have sought planning permission from DCC for the 28-metre high apartment block, which would provide six three-bed apartments and one two-bed unit with a communal roof area as well as a restaurant at ground floor level.

Consultants speaking on behalf of the developer say the block was designed “to harmonise” with the immediate surrounding area while creating “a distinct, high-quality structure which adds visual interest to the area.”

How the development would look, according to planning documents.

Advertisement

They argued the apartments would not be “injurious” to the conservation area around the city’s quays as it would be set back from the River Liffey.

However, independent councillor Mannix Flynn said the proposed development would be a “gross overdevelopment of a sensitive, iconic site.”

“Its impact, if allowed go ahead, would undermine the integrity of this unique corner of Dublin,” said Mr Flynn.

He added: “It will take away from the good visual impact one gets when crossing the Ha’penny Bridge from south to north.”

Advertisement

A ruling on the application is expected next month.

READ NEXT: Liffey Valley welcomes new bus plaza to increase bus services amid parking fees