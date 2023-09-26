Well-known derelict Georgian House on Dublin's northside to be purchased by DCC

30 North Frederick Street has been described by the Irish Times as "one of the city’s most notorious derelict buildings".

This is because the protected building, which has been derelict for over two decades has been falling into a further state of disrepair since 2015, when a large section of its back wall fell into the ground.

A relic of Georgian Dublin, the house was designed by architect Michael Fredrick Trench circa 1793 and built ariund 1805. It's believed to have been an IRA safehouse during the Irish War of Independence, stayed in by Michael Collins.

Emergency works were carried out on the house in April 2015 after the back wall collapsed - it's believed this was the result of water damage caused by a broken roof and all the house's windows being broken.

A the time, the back of the house was wrapped with steel bonds and the windows and doors were sealed with metal plates, but 30 Frederick Street has remained derelict since then.

According to the Irish Times, the council made attempts to get in touch with No. 30's owner, Patrick Walsh, before moving to acquire it using compulsory purchase powers. Ultimately, DCC had to seek the consent of An Bord Pleanála for the acquisition.

In a statement shared by the publication, chief executive of the Dublin Civic Trust Graham Hickey stressed the importance of the acquisition for Dublin's north Georgian quarter:

“It is even more important given the shocking decline in the state of North Frederick Street in the past decade – a street that gives a critical first impression of Ireland to millions of visitors arriving from the airport.”

