One Commuter Was Spotted Wearing A Duvet On The Luas Today

And we thought we were cold today...

Do you ever wake up and the thought of getting out of bed, and venturing out into the cold, dark morning just becomes too much?

Sometimes all you want to do is wrap your warm duvet around you and avoid the 2° cold, and one commuter did just that as they travelled on the Luas to work earlier today.

FM104 radio DJ, Thomas Crosse, wrapped himself up in, not just a blanket, an actual duvet this morning on his commute to work.

He tweeted a photograph of himself in what looks like THE most comfortable situation we have ever seen on the Luas.

To be honest, we're a little bit envious of his bravery to be able to actually wear a duvet to work. And also jealous of the fact he escaped the freezing cold this morning. 

Shirley Donlon

Written By

Shirley Donlon

Comments

