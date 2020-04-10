Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Owner of beloved Dublin pub, Toners on Baggot Street, passes away

By Darragh Murphy

April 10, 2020 at 2:11pm

Share:

Frank Quinn, the owner of iconic Dublin pub, Toners on Baggot Street, has sadly passed away.

The sad news was confirmed by Frank's family via social media on Friday afternoon.

Due to current Government guidelines on public gatherings, a private funeral will take place for Frank's immediate family in his hometown in Tyrone.

Frank's brother, Michael, wrote: "I am deeply saddened to inform you that my brother, Frank, passed away this afternoon.

"We are all heartbroken at his sudden passing. As many of you know Frank was ill for a number of months.

"We are relieved that his passing was peaceful. Due to the current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral will take place for his immediate family in his hometown of Pomeroy.

"I would like to thank you for your concern and prayers over the past few weeks."

Tributes have been pouring in from Toners regulars, with many praising Frank as an absolute gentleman on the pub's official Facebook page.

Employees past and present have also been praising Frank's kindness along with sending condolences to his family.

Share:

Latest articles

Leo Varadkar extends Covid-19 measures by further three weeks

Line-up announced for first virtual edition of The Graham Norton Show

CONFIRMED: New episode of Tiger King coming to Netflix this weekend

Incredible line-up announced for Ryan Tubridy's return to The Late Late Show

You may also love

Leo Varadkar extends Covid-19 measures by further three weeks

Gardai handed powers to arrest people flouting travel restrictions over Easter weekend

'Highly unlikely' that current Covid-19 measures will be lifted on Sunday

WhatsApp introducing change to combat spread of Covid-19 misinformation

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy