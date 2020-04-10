Owner of beloved Dublin pub, Toners on Baggot Street, passes away

Frank Quinn, the owner of iconic Dublin pub, Toners on Baggot Street, has sadly passed away.

The sad news was confirmed by Frank's family via social media on Friday afternoon.

Due to current Government guidelines on public gatherings, a private funeral will take place for Frank's immediate family in his hometown in Tyrone.

Frank's brother, Michael, wrote: "I am deeply saddened to inform you that my brother, Frank, passed away this afternoon.

"We are all heartbroken at his sudden passing. As many of you know Frank was ill for a number of months.

"We are relieved that his passing was peaceful. Due to the current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral will take place for his immediate family in his hometown of Pomeroy.

"I would like to thank you for your concern and prayers over the past few weeks."

Tributes have been pouring in from Toners regulars, with many praising Frank as an absolute gentleman on the pub's official Facebook page.

Employees past and present have also been praising Frank's kindness along with sending condolences to his family.