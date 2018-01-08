PICS: Some Of You Might Recognise The New Barman At Toners

As pubs in Dublin go, Toners on Baggot Street is right up there with the best. The Guinness is great, the beer garden is one of the best in the city and there's always a chance you'll be rubbing shoulders with a well-known face or two.

In sporting circles, there aren't many more popular faces than that of Sky Sports football pundit Chris Kamara and rightly so, he popped into the popular Dublin haunt today to lend a hand.

The pub tweeted a few pics of the cheeky chappie who is known for his regular on-screen gaffes as well as his catchphrase "Unbelievable, Jeff!" which has now well and truly entered everyday lexicon.

Kammy himself retweeted the pics and confessed to sampling some of Toners' famous Guinness while on the premises...

In Dublin working behind the bar in Toners, they are making me earn my keep but The Guinness is amazing 😂😂 https://t.co/DXUcJOvdBl — Chris Kamara (@chris_kammy) January 8, 2018

Chris Kamara hanging out in Dublin of a Monday afternoon? We must have missed that, Jeff.

