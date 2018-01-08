Dublin

PICS: Some Of You Might Recognise The New Barman At Toners

Unbelievable, Jeff!

Screen Shot 2018 01 08 At 17 08 57

As pubs in Dublin go, Toners on Baggot Street is right up there with the best. The Guinness is great, the beer garden is one of the best in the city and there's always a chance you'll be rubbing shoulders with a well-known face or two. 

In sporting circles, there aren't many more popular faces than that of Sky Sports football pundit Chris Kamara and rightly so, he popped into the popular Dublin haunt today to lend a hand.

The pub tweeted a few pics of the cheeky chappie who is known for his regular on-screen gaffes as well as his catchphrase "Unbelievable, Jeff!" which has now well and truly entered everyday lexicon. 

Screen Shot 2018 01 08 At 17 16 06

Kammy himself retweeted the pics and confessed to sampling some of Toners' famous Guinness while on the premises...

Chris Kamara hanging out in Dublin of a Monday afternoon? We must have missed that, Jeff.

READ NEXT: PICS: Three-Year-Old's Question To Dublin Bus Is Cute But Their Response Is Even Cuter

James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Comments

Dublin

Read More in Dublin
PICS: Some Of You Might Recognise The New Barman At Toners
PICS: Some Of You Might Recognise The New Barman At Toners
Driver Speaks Of Shock As Metal Object Smashes Windscreen On M50
Driver Speaks Of Shock As Metal Object Smashes Windscreen On M50
PICS: Three-Year-Old's Question To Dublin Bus Is Cute But Their Response Is Even Cuter
PICS: Three-Year-Old's Question To Dublin Bus Is Cute But Their Response Is Even Cuter
Five Picturesque Towns And Villages In (And Around) Dublin For A Leisurely Sunday Stroll
Five Picturesque Towns And Villages In (And Around) Dublin For A Leisurely Sunday Stroll
This Mini-Documentary About A Dublin Hardware Shop Is Heartbreakingly Sweet
This Mini-Documentary About A Dublin Hardware Shop Is Heartbreakingly Sweet
The Cat Person In Your Life Will Definitely Want To Apply For This Dublin Job
The Cat Person In Your Life Will Definitely Want To Apply For This Dublin Job
This Footage Of Windy Plane Landings In Dublin During Storm Eleanor Is Pretty Terrifying
This Footage Of Windy Plane Landings In Dublin During Storm Eleanor Is Pretty Terrifying
Dublin Airport's Big Addition Has Been Described As "Value For Money"
Dublin Airport's Big Addition Has Been Described As "Value For Money"
This Mother And Her Adorable Puppies Are The Subject Of An Urgent Foster Appeal
This Mother And Her Adorable Puppies Are The Subject Of An Urgent Foster Appeal
BREAKING: A Man Has Been Injured In A Dublin Shooting This Evening
BREAKING: A Man Has Been Injured In A Dublin Shooting This Evening
Member Of Hutch Family Charged After Stab Attack On Younger Brother
Member Of Hutch Family Charged After Stab Attack On Younger Brother
All Three Lord Of The Rings Movies Will Be Shown At The Sugar Club This Month
All Three Lord Of The Rings Movies Will Be Shown At The Sugar Club This Month
This FREE Eight-Week Fitness Programme Will Kickstart Your New Year
Sponsored

This FREE Eight-Week Fitness Programme Will Kickstart Your New Year
PICS: Some Of You Might Recognise The New Barman At Toners
Dublin

PICS: Some Of You Might Recognise The New Barman At Toners
Driver Speaks Of Shock As Metal Object Smashes Windscreen On M50
Dublin

Driver Speaks Of Shock As Metal Object Smashes Windscreen On M50
PICS: Three-Year-Old's Question To Dublin Bus Is Cute But Their Response Is Even Cuter
Dublin

PICS: Three-Year-Old's Question To Dublin Bus Is Cute But Their Response Is Even Cuter

Tributes Pour In For Much-Loved 'Father Ted' Actress Doreen Keogh
Dublin

Tributes Pour In For Much-Loved 'Father Ted' Actress Doreen Keogh
This Mini-Documentary About A Dublin Hardware Shop Is Heartbreakingly Sweet
Dublin

This Mini-Documentary About A Dublin Hardware Shop Is Heartbreakingly Sweet
People Around The World Are Going Mad For Dublin's New Year Celebrations
Dublin

People Around The World Are Going Mad For Dublin's New Year Celebrations
It Looks Like The Rolling Stones Are Set To Announce A Dublin Stadium Gig
Music

It Looks Like The Rolling Stones Are Set To Announce A Dublin Stadium Gig

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin