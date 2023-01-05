Paddy's Day celebrations will take place over four days in Dublin this year

If you're already looking ahead to the next celebratory date in the calendar, listen up.

Now that Christmas has been and gone, and resolutions have been made and most likely broken already, it's time to start thinking about St Patrick's Day.

Paddy's Day always attracts a number of different crowds into the city centre for a number of different reasons. You've got families with young kids and tourists, getting in nice and early in the hopes of finding the perfect spot to watch the festivities from, you've got the creatives who are there to strut, sing, dance and baton-twist the parade to success, and you've got pretty much everyone else, there to do exactly what St Patrick would have wanted - get pissed.

Obviously, everyone's entitled to spend the day how they'd like, but Dublin is small and the combination of small kids and drunk adults isn't always ideal. Which is why it makes sense that organisers have opted to turn the parade into a four-day event this year.

According to the Irish Mirror, Dublin City Council has received an application for an outdoor event licence between March 15 to 19.

The events proposed in the application include the St Patrick’s Day Parade on March 17 from the Northside to the Southside of the city.

Over two-and-a-half days, the city will be transformed into a family friendly event hub with a Céilí during one afternoon and evening. A Festival Quarter will be split into a day time event for families with night time music geared towards adults, and there will also be a combination of free and paid ticketed events with a Funfair at Custom House Quay from March 16-19.

Details of the full programme of events for St Patricks Festival 2023 will be released soon via the festival WEBSITE and on social media.

