Permission granted for life-saving medically supervised injection facility in Dublin

"This facility will save lives."

An Bord Pleanála has granted temporary permission for Ireland's first medically supervised injection facility in Dublin. Merchants Quay will host the facility, a nonprofit organisation that provides services for people who are homeless and those struggling with addiction.

According to the Irish Mirror, Merchants Quay Ireland claims, "the supervised injecting facility will allow drug users a safe, clean, and compassionate environment where they will have access to medical and speciality services."

MQI CEO Paula Byrne says this of the new facility:

"The decision today is the start of a new chapter in how Ireland treats those in our society who are struggling with drug addiction. We look forward to progressing this important health initiative in conjunction with the HSE. I would like to extend my gratitude to all those in government and in the wider community who have supported our campaign for the MSIF, which is a key part of the programme for Government."

MQI Deputy Head of Clinical Services, Elaine Kehoe, says:

"International research shows the vast societal benefits of MSIFs, including decreases in public injecting, drug litter, and most importantly, overdose deaths. The MSIF will save lives and we look forward to working together with all stakeholders as we pilot this ground-breaking facility."

Merchants Quay has been granted permission to become a supervised injection facility for a period of 18 months, after which a review will take place to determine how its presence is affecting the surrounding area.

