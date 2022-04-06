Paid drop-off at Dublin Airport faces appeal

The DAA plans to install infrastructure to charge motorists for drop-off in the second half of 2022.

We were shook by the news that Dublin Airport was planning to charge people for picking up friends and family. What was introduced as part of the DAA's sustainability initiative has been criticised as "a money grabbing exercise" by Senator Currie, according to RTÉ News. In her criticism of the new tolling system, Senator Currie said this would serve to ruin, "an Irish tradition of collecting family and friends at the airport".

Fingal councillor Joe Newman made the appeal, stating that the introduction of the toll "strikes a balance in favour of their financial interests over the stability and quality of the public realm". In a time of rising inflation, the paid drop-off system has left a sour taste in people's mouths.

The DAA maintain the toll will make for a more efficient and controlled pick-up and drop-off system. A free drop-off area is to remain for those with mobility issues.

According to RTÉ, An Bórd Pleanála will make a decision on the appeal in August.

As of late, Dublin Airport has seen huge queues and delays at their security gates. This comes in the wake of staffing issues and an increase in people travelling following the loosened Covid-19 restrictions.

Header image via Shutterstock

