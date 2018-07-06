Parking In These Popular Spots In Dublin Will Now Cost You 50% Less

You can book the space before you even set off and save a lot of money too.

Attention folks, the future of parking has arrived.

Ireland’s fastest growing parking app, Parkpnp, has just launched 10,000 new spaces across Ireland in a move which will see drivers save up to 50% on parking in car parks across the country.

The massive growth in spaces comes on the back of new partnerships with traditional car park operators Q-Park, Euro Car Parks & Park Rite.

Founded in 2016, Parkpnp’s traditional focus was on providing a marketplace for homeowners to rent their spare parking space. With the service now parking 10,000+ cars a month, they have turned their focus to making it easier to park in multi-storey car parks.

The deal will see Parkpnp offer massive savings for pre-bookings in a string of high profile parking locations including:

In an exciting look into the future a number of the new sites have been enabled with cutting edge technology which allows drivers to enter the car parks using their phone.

Ideal.

Speaking about the announcement Parkpnp’s Garret Flower stated that:

“Multi-storey car parks are something we’ve been trialling for over a year now, people want easier ways to find and pay for parking. With 25,000+ spaces dotted across Ireland, Belgium and the Netherlands you literally always have a Parkpnp space just around the corner."

So, you don't have to worry about taking a trip to the shops and not being able to find a parking space for hours on end.

This is going to make life so much easier.

You can find more information on Parkpnp's website here.

READ NEXT: PIC: Dublin Airport's Newest Addition Is A "Handsome New Facility"

We were targeted by Bloggers Unveiled last week, here's what it feels like... Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here