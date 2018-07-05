PIC: Dublin Airport's Newest Addition Is A "Handsome New Facility"

It was one of the airport's fastest projects ever.

If you're heading on holiday soon from the capital airport, you may come across this massive new addition.

International Airport Review has confirmed that Dublin Airport has gotten a new passenger facility which is believed to be the largest single span modular building delivered to date in the UK and Ireland.

The €22m South Gates passenger boarding area was developed to meet the ever growing numbers at Dublin Airport.

It will be used mainly for flights to the UK and Europe by Aer Lingus and is designed to accommodate 8,000 passengers a day.

It was constructed off-site and was craned into position in 16 days.

This comes at a time where Dublin Airport has experienced a 6% increase in passenger numbers in the past year and a record 29.6 million passengers came through the airport in 2017.

Commenting on the new facility, Iain Heath, Project Manager at Dublin Airport, said:

“This is one of the fastest projects we have ever completed at the airport – from planning to the first flight in just 18 months. The finished building speaks for itself. It is a handsome new facility with high quality finishes and clean architectural lines.”

Keep an eye out for this one next time you're in the airport.

