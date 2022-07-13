Parliament St to be pedestrianised for 13.5 hours a week this summer

Until the end of August.

Councillor Danny Byrne of Fine Gael took to Twitter to share the news, that Parliament St would be pedestrianised on a part-time basis over the summer.

His tweet read as such:

"*Update* Parliament Street will become Traffic Free in the evenings every Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening from 6.30pm until 11pm from the 21st of July until the end of August. More permanent proposals for the street will be brought to councillors at the Sep area meeting."

Advertisement

That means that for 13.5 hours over three days a week, Parliament Street will be officially traffic free.

*Update*



Parliament Street will become Traffic Free in the evenings every Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening from 6.30pm until 11pm from the 21st of July until the end of August. More permanent proposals for the street will be brought to councillors at the Sep area meeting pic.twitter.com/picaj87o2o — Cllr Danny Byrne (@DannyByrneFG) July 13, 2022

This new pedestrianisation of Parliament Street begins on the 21st July and will take place between Thursdays and Saturdays from 6:30pm to 11pm until the end of August. It will then be reviewed, with the possibility of the street being pedestrianised on a more permanent basis.

Advertisement

Permanent proposals for Parliament St to be pedestrianised will be brought forth in September. Who knows, it could join other traffic free streets in Dublin, such as Capel Street.

Header image via Shutterstock

READ ON: Public lido and training centre to replace proposed white water rafting park