Pedestrian, 30s, dies in truck crash on one of Dublin city’s busiest streets 

The incident occurred overnight.

A pedestrian, 30s, has died in in a collision with a truck of Dublin city’s busiest streets.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the fatal road traffic collision which occurred on Dame Street in the early hours of this morning, Thursday, October 30.

Emergency services responded to reports of the collision, involving a pedestrian and a truck, around 1.45am.

A man in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene, and his body has been removed to Dublin City Mortuary where a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

No other injuries have been reported and the Coroner has been notified.

An examination was completed by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and the road has been reopened.

In a statement, Gardaí said: “Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have taken images or recorded footage of the incident to not share it on social media platforms or messaging apps, but instead to provide it to investigating Gardaí.

“Any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were in the area between 1.30am and 2am are asked to make this this footage available to Gardaí.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Pearse Street Garda Station on (01) 6669000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

Investigations are ongoing.