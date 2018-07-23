WhatsApp Users Urged Not To Share Fake Kidnap Warning

It is claimed a group from Albania has made suspicious approaches

Gardaí are urging people not to share fake warnings of kidnappers on social media or WhatsApp groups.

This comes on the back of an image of a foreign man, wrongly accused of being in the child abduction group, was shared on Facebook over 2,000 times.

According to the Irish Examiner, it has been claimed that a group from Albania has made suspicious approaches in Dublin. However, Gardaí say they are not investigating anything of this nature.

Detectives are asking the public not to share photos that cannot be verified and to contact an Garda Síochána instead.

Some of the Facebook pages sharing the images include self-titled 'paedophile hunters' who stage sting operations in an attempt to bait unwitting paedophiles.

READ NEXT: Dublin Fire Brigade Appeals For Return Of Stolen Equipment

The joys of an "unreliable" narrator and the importance of shared experiences... Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here