Permission granted for public housing project proposed for south Dublin

By Sarah Finnan

July 14, 2020 at 10:38am

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council has secured planning permission for the construction of almost 600 homes in South Dublin. Called the Shanganagh development, it's the largest proposal of its kind to receive planning permission.

One-third of the development will be allocated to social housing while the other two thirds will go to providing affordable homes for both rent and purchase. The development plans also include a creche, a playground, a gym, communal work areas, a cafe and various function rooms.

Offering a mix of different accommodation, it's believed the houses will be suitable for a range of different needs catering to families, couples and single people. The type of homes available includes 51 terraced and semi-detached houses (a mix of both two and three beds) as well as 546 apartments (with options ranging from four-bed apartments down to studio apartments).

The proposed site covers nine hectares of land near to Shanganagh Castle, Shanganagh Park and Castle Farm. Construction is expected to begin on the project in the first half of next year.

Header image via Twitter/dlrcc

