Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Petition calls for public toilets in city centre as restaurants and cafes remain closed

By Brian Dillon

May 28, 2020 at 10:42am

Share:

A petition is calling on Dublin City Council to install public toilets in the city centre as restaurants and cafes remain closed.

Richard Hanlon, co-owner of Busyfeet & Coco Cafe on South William Street, is calling for "immediate action on this critical matter from Dublin City Council" ahead of Phase 2 of easing lockdown restrictions on June 8.

Hanlon explains, "Under the road map to reopen Ireland’s society and economy, we will move from Phase 1 to Phase 2 on June 8th.

"This will mean significantly increased movement of citizens and an influx to the city which will be a major event within Dublin. This also will be a key economic turning point for the Dublin city centre commerce, but due to ongoing restrictions, there will be no accessible toilet or handwashing facilities for the public to use till Phase 3 June 28th. When some hospitality and retailers could allow access to their loos.

"My concern is the lack of availability of public toilets in Dublin's city centre currently and into the future, with only 2 public toilets operational at Connelly & Hueston stations for a city of 650k people at this time. The current crisis has accentuated the urgent issue of the city’s poor hygiene infrastructure which will have an adverse effect on both public health and the survival of city centre commercial areas."

He adds, "The 20 days period between Phase 2 & 3 will be a pivotal time for businesses in the city, who badly need to reopen and help kickstart the economy. The “No Place to Go” feeling will be a negative consequence of having no temporary public toilets available from June 8th in Dublin city centre.

"Any further loss to future trade in the coming months in the city centre will be devastating economically, pushing most businesses to bankruptcy. The ‘Urinary leash’ will not only hold back all of us from venturing into the city centre but it will hold back the country."

READ NEXT: Arnotts and Brown Thomas to reopen next month

Share:

Latest articles

Arnotts and Brown Thomas reveal new measures ahead of reopening next month

'Thanks for putting Dalkey on the world map' - Locals bid farewell to Matt Damon

Dublin Airport social team joins in on jokes about the Dominic Cummings scandal

The extremely popular Aldi egg chair is back in time for summer

You may also love

Arnotts and Brown Thomas reveal new measures ahead of reopening next month

The extremely popular Aldi egg chair is back in time for summer

Pub capacity may drop to one eighth of previous levels

Leo Varadkar was 'in line with public health guidance' during Phoenix Park visit yesterday

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.