PIC: Blake Lively Is Back Filming In Ireland After Her Injury On Set

It looks like Blake Lively is back behind the camera after taking a break from filming due to an injury.

Production on The Rhythm Section, which has been set in Dublin and Wicklow, was temporarily halted after actress Blake Lively broke her finger on set in December.



In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, director Reed Morano confirmed that Lively had injured her hand while filming an action scene in the city.

She said:

'Paramount, Global Road (formerly known as IM Global) and producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli today confirmed that filming has been temporarily suspended on The Rhythm Section as Blake Lively sustained an injury to her hand while filming an action sequence.

Blake posted a photo to Instagram yesterday which shows filming has started up again in the Wicklow mountains

The Rhythm Section tells the story of a young woman (Lively) who seeks revenge on a group of people who orchestrated a plane crash that killed her family.

It's due for release in February 2019.

Keep an eye out for her around town!

