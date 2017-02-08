A Fancy Brunch At This Beautiful City Centre Cafe Is A Surprising Bargain

Food and Drink

It's Sunday morning, which in our food focused brains can only mean one thing: Brunch. 

The trend that will forever be associated with avocado toast and booze is a gorgeous weekend treat, but it does seem that it's getting harder and harder to brunch in town on a budget. French toast for the guts of €14-15, a coffee for three quid and maybe (if you're feeling flush) a cocktail, and you've spent almost €30 before midday. 

One spot in town that does surprisingly great value brunch items is the luxuriously chic Ladurée on South William Street. 

I popped in on Friday with the aim of simply getting a hot chocolate - by far the nicest in Dublin - and was tempted when I saw their Eggs Benedict was a reasonable €9.50.

For somewhere so beautiful, the food is pleasantly priced...

Pretty china cups and saucers, silver teapots and monogrammed napkins? Ladurée is a cafe fit for a princess. And oh boy do they do SO much more than just their famed macarons . 

Baeb4De9533308B6Aad3D3116Ab5D05Ce0A330D4 Store 12345 3

The menu has everything from the most delicate cakes and pastries to indulgent savoury dishes

The Ladurée Breakfast in particular is fab - a basket filled with croissant or chocolate croissant and bread served with butter, honey and jam, freshly squeezed Orange juice and coffee, tea or hot chocolate for just €9.50.

For €15.50 you get all of the above plus an Eggs Benedict with bacon or salmon or a French toast with maple syrup. 

They do crispy French toast with raspberry and Chantilly cream (you can get bacon too) as well as classic French crepes

All for less than a tenner, too. 

Their Benedict comes with either bacon or salmon and - the best bit - an entire JUG of Hollandaise sauce

For €9.50 I reckon this has to be the best value Eggs Benny in Dublin. The jar of Hollandaise sauce is absolutely genius - have a little (or as much, g'wan it's a treat) as you like. 

A post shared by nicole 🌸 (@honeynpixza) on

Soft French music playing in the background and a sneaky view of people passing by on South William Street makes this little beaut even better. 

Just don't forget to save some room for their mouthwatering cakes and macarons on the way out...

A post shared by MARIA DULCE (@bymariadulce) on

