PIC: Car Falls Off Big Drop In Fairview And Lands In Water

Lovin Dublin reader, Sandra Will, sent this photo in of a car in Fairview that rolled off an edge and landed in some water following a big drop.

Lovin Dublin have contacted Gardaí about the incident.

It is unknown if anyone was in the car at the time and although it is not known what time the incident took place at, it is believed to have been sometime between Thursday night and Friday morning.

Photo credit: Sandra Will

