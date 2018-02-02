News

PIC: Car Falls Off Big Drop In Fairview And Lands In Water

The front of the car is badly damaged.

Aa Car In Fairview

Lovin Dublin reader, Sandra Will, sent this photo in of a car in Fairview that rolled off an edge and landed in some water following a big drop. 

Lovin Dublin have contacted Gardaí about the incident. 

It is unknown if anyone was in the car at the time and although it is not known what time the incident took place at, it is believed to have been sometime between Thursday night and Friday morning. 

Photo credit: Sandra Will

A Car At Fairview

Thanks to Sandra for sending this our way. If you have anything you would like to share with Lovin Dublin, feel free to send a message to us on Facebook. 

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

