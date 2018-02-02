News

Man Who Horrifically Vandalised The George Nightclub Has Been Acquitted Of Charges

He got off on a number of technicalities.

On May 20 2017, Twitter user Gary Shaw posted a photo which was taken at 6.25am where gay slurs and derogatory symbols could be seen on the outside walls of The George.

A man was even caught on CCTV carrying out the act but The Irish Times is reporting that a man who had been charged with the criminal offence has been acquitted of all the charges on a number of technicalities. 

The 24-year-old - with an address in Finglas - was cleared of carrying out the homophobic graffiti attack.

He pleaded not guilty to causing criminal damage despite allegedly admitting the crime to gardaí and stating that it was him on CCTV and that he wrote the words and images.

It is being reported by crime correspondent, Tom Tuite, that: Lack of CCTV evidence and absence of the Garda witness who authorised the interview where the man in question allegedly owned up to the crime were the technicalities. 

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

