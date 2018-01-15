PIC: Delays On Luas After Door Got Completely Smashed By A Car This Morning
Eyewitness reports say the car belonged to the Gardai
Delays along the Red Line Luas are expected after a door on the tram was smashed after hitting off a car door while in motion.
The incident happened just before 10am this morning at the Four Courts area.
Delay on Red Line west bound due to incident at Four Courts.— Luas (@Luas) January 15, 2018
The glass on the tram door was completely smashed and passengers had to disembark
Looks like some delay is coming on the #RedLine. @Luas pic.twitter.com/8EBwh5yLtb— Petr Zajíc (@petrzajda) January 15, 2018
Eyewitness reports from the incident state that it was a Gardai car that hit off the tram, however a Gardai spokesman has said that no incident has been reported as of yet
@GardaTraffic silly boys in the Public Order Unit left their door open beside the Luas line and smashed 3 windows.. Oddly enough their door was perfectly fine after!— David Manton (@Skip2this11) January 15, 2018
Best just get the bus, so.
