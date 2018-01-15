PIC: Delays On Luas After Door Got Completely Smashed By A Car This Morning

Eyewitness reports say the car belonged to the Gardai

Delays along the Red Line Luas are expected after a door on the tram was smashed after hitting off a car door while in motion.

The incident happened just before 10am this morning at the Four Courts area.

Delay on Red Line west bound due to incident at Four Courts. — Luas (@Luas) January 15, 2018

The glass on the tram door was completely smashed and passengers had to disembark

Eyewitness reports from the incident state that it was a Gardai car that hit off the tram, however a Gardai spokesman has said that no incident has been reported as of yet

@GardaTraffic silly boys in the Public Order Unit left their door open beside the Luas line and smashed 3 windows.. Oddly enough their door was perfectly fine after! — David Manton (@Skip2this11) January 15, 2018

Best just get the bus, so.

