PIC: Delays On Luas After Door Got Completely Smashed By A Car This Morning

Eyewitness reports say the car belonged to the Gardai

Screen Shot 2018 01 15 At 10 31 49

Delays along the Red Line Luas are expected after a door on the tram was smashed after hitting off a car door while in motion. 

The incident happened just before 10am this morning at the Four Courts area.

The glass on the tram door was completely smashed and passengers had to disembark  

Eyewitness reports from the incident state that it was a Gardai car that hit off the tram, however a Gardai spokesman has said that no incident has been reported as of yet 

Best just get the bus, so.

