News

PICS: Dublin Fire Brigade Has Rescued Two Women From Burning Building On The Northside

The fire broke out at around 7:30am.

Dfb Jan

Dublin Fire Brigade has rescued two women from a blaze in their home on Glengarriff Parade in Phibsborough.

Five units of Dublin Fire Brigade (DFB) including an ambulance arrived at the scene to find that there were people trapped inside the house. 

The fire broke out at around 7:30am on Monday morning. 

According to The Irish Independent, a DFB spokesperson said that "one woman [was] sitting on a first floor window ledge and another in a room upstairs."

The women are said to be in their 50s or 60s and were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene. 

According to reports, one other person escaped the fire in time after hearing the fire alarm going off.

The cause of the fire is yet unknown.

READ NEXT: A Burger Festival Is Coming To Dublin Next Week And We're Already Drooling

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

News

Read More in News
Dublin Airport To Replace Spar With 'High Quality Coffee Offer'
Dublin Airport To Replace Spar With 'High Quality Coffee Offer'
PIC: Delays On Luas After Door Got Completely Smashed By A Car This Morning
PIC: Delays On Luas After Door Got Completely Smashed By A Car This Morning
PICS: Dublin Fire Brigade Has Rescued Two Women From Burning Building On The Northside
PICS: Dublin Fire Brigade Has Rescued Two Women From Burning Building On The Northside
A Burger Festival Is Coming To Dublin Next Week And We're Already Drooling
A Burger Festival Is Coming To Dublin Next Week And We're Already Drooling
There Are A LOT Of Traffic Delays In Dublin This Morning
There Are A LOT Of Traffic Delays In Dublin This Morning
Grab Your Brollies - The Weather In Dublin Is Looking Seriously Grim Today
Grab Your Brollies - The Weather In Dublin Is Looking Seriously Grim Today
Tributes Paid To Talented Teenage Dublin Musician Who Passed Away Suddenly
Tributes Paid To Talented Teenage Dublin Musician Who Passed Away Suddenly
A Woman Has Died In A Dublin Bar On Friday Night After Suddenly Collapsing
A Woman Has Died In A Dublin Bar On Friday Night After Suddenly Collapsing
Here's How Each Of Dublin's TDs And Senators Feel About Repealing The Eighth Amendment
Here's How Each Of Dublin's TDs And Senators Feel About Repealing The Eighth Amendment
The Chinese New Year Festival Is Coming Back To Dublin And It Sounds Incredible
The Chinese New Year Festival Is Coming Back To Dublin And It Sounds Incredible
PIC: A Fine Gael TD Made This Cringeworthy 'Text-Talk Translation' Sheet For Parents
PIC: A Fine Gael TD Made This Cringeworthy 'Text-Talk Translation' Sheet For Parents
Gardai Believe Man Found Dead In Dalkey May Have Impaled Himself On Railings
Gardai Believe Man Found Dead In Dalkey May Have Impaled Himself On Railings
Trying To Lose Weight, Quit Smoking Or Lower Your Blood Pressure? This FREE Nationwide Programme Can Help
Sponsored

Trying To Lose Weight, Quit Smoking Or Lower Your Blood Pressure? This FREE Nationwide Programme Can Help
Dubliners Being Warned About Gangs In These Areas That Are Terrorising Locals
Dublin

Dubliners Being Warned About Gangs In These Areas That Are Terrorising Locals
If You're Trying To Buy A House In 2018 We've Some Very Bad News For You
Lifestyle

If You're Trying To Buy A House In 2018 We've Some Very Bad News For You
Dublin Airport To Replace Spar With 'High Quality Coffee Offer'
News

Dublin Airport To Replace Spar With 'High Quality Coffee Offer'

A Bottomless Gin & Tonic Brunch Now Exists In Dublin
Food and Drink

A Bottomless Gin & Tonic Brunch Now Exists In Dublin
Tributes Paid To Talented Teenage Dublin Musician Who Passed Away Suddenly
News

Tributes Paid To Talented Teenage Dublin Musician Who Passed Away Suddenly
Qatar Airways Is Having A Pretty Damn Decent Sale On Flights To Thailand
News

Qatar Airways Is Having A Pretty Damn Decent Sale On Flights To Thailand
Hidden Behind The Spire Is A New Vietnamese Restaurant That's A True Taste Of Hanoi
Reviews

Hidden Behind The Spire Is A New Vietnamese Restaurant That's A True Taste Of Hanoi

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin