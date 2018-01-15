PICS: Dublin Fire Brigade Has Rescued Two Women From Burning Building On The Northside

The fire broke out at around 7:30am.

Dublin Fire Brigade has rescued two women from a blaze in their home on Glengarriff Parade in Phibsborough.

Five units of Dublin Fire Brigade (DFB) including an ambulance arrived at the scene to find that there were people trapped inside the house.

The fire broke out at around 7:30am on Monday morning.

According to The Irish Independent, a DFB spokesperson said that "one woman [was] sitting on a first floor window ledge and another in a room upstairs."

The women are said to be in their 50s or 60s and were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

According to reports, one other person escaped the fire in time after hearing the fire alarm going off.

Firefighters from A Watch Tara St & Phibsborough have dealt with a #fire in the North city centre. 2 rescued from incident, breathing apparatus in use. @ESBNetworks @GasNetIrl are attending the scene #Dublin pic.twitter.com/iQ9CeQ7u6R — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) January 15, 2018

The cause of the fire is yet unknown.

