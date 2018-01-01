A Burger Festival Is Coming To Dublin Next Week And We're Already Drooling

If there's one word that can make us throw any sort of diet right out the window and out mouths start to water, it's 'burger'. Cheeseburger, Bacon Burger, Veggie Burger - whatevs, we'll eat them all.

So the news that over 300 venues throughout Ireland will be participating in an eight day burger festival ending in a bang with a competition to find Ireland’s Best Burger, as well as the best burger in every county, has us droolin'.

Burger Fest will take place from January 22 – 29 and some of our fave spots in Dublin are joining in on the juicy fun

Firm favourite BuJo in Sandymount is just one of the venues taking part, and their Culinary Director & acclaimed chef, Gráinne O’Keefe, will be releasing their first ever secret burger just for BurgerFest.

Other Dublin participants include Gourmet Burger Kitchen and Box Burger.

A post shared by BuJo Burger Joint (@bujoburgerjoint) on Jan 1, 2018 at 6:22am PST

Stay tuned here for all the Dublin Burger Fest news...

