There Are A LOT Of Traffic Delays In Dublin This Morning

Worth taking note of if you're hitting the road soon

Commuters in Dublin can expect to be stopping and starting a lot on Monday morning as two early morning collisions are causing massive delays on the M50.

AA Roadwatch is reporting that there was a collision at the bottom of the slip road from the N7 Naas Rd inbound to the M50 southbound that is blocking the right lane.

On the M50 itself, traffic is down to one lane southbound before J9 Red Cow. Emergency services had to deal with a crash there and this is causing delays when coming from J4 Ballymun.

Traffic is heavy northbound on approach from J12 Firhouse also.

As well as this, a third collision on the M4 Sligo/Dublin road eastbound at J7 Maynooth has been cleared but heavy traffic remains.  

There is also a broken down truck outbound on the N7 in the middle lane at the Red Cow Interchange.

Here is the full list of traffic updates from Dublin this morning: 

  • There are very long delays from J4 Donabate on the M1 southbound through to J4 Ballymun on the M50. 
  • It's heavy northbound from the M11 Merge past J16 Cherrywood. 
  • There are delays heading towards the M1/M50 Interchange on the Clarehall Rd (R139) from the Clonshaugh R/A.
  • Traffic is busy on all routes through Lucan Village, possibly due to earlier heavy delays on the N4 Lucan Rd.
  • There is a broken down truck outbound on the N7 Naas Rd in the middle lane at the Red Cow Interchange. Take care on approach.
  • MEATH/DUBLIN: Heavy heading towards Dublin on the M3 from before J5 Dunboyne through to the M50. 
  • Swords Rd is very heavy from Whitehall Flyover through to the NCR jct on Dorset St.
  • The Phibsborough Rd is easing inbound from Hart's Corner to Doyle's Corner.
  • Improving inbound on the Rock Rd from Frascati SC to the Booterstown Ave. 
  • Nearby, the Stillorgan Rd is moving well inbound from the Nutley Lane jct through Donnybrook.
  • Along the Grand Canal, it's easing eastbound from Portobello to Leeson St.
  • Slow heading into the city from Edge's Corner in Fairview to Connolly Station on Amiens St.
  • There are delays along the North Quays from Ormond Quay to Bachelors Walk

You can find up to the minute updates on the AA Roadwatch website or Twitter page. 

