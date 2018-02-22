News

PICS: A Baby Giraffe Has Been Born At Dublin Zoo And She's A Total Cutie

She's the second new arrival in two weeks

A baby giraffe has been born at Dublin Zoo, and she's absolutely adorable. 

The female calf is the second new arrival at the zoo in the space of a fortnight, following the birth of an Asian elephant calf announced last week. 

Born on February 13 to parents Maeve and Tafari, the healthy Rothschild giraffe stands at over six foot tall and weighs an estimated 40kg. 

The Rothschild giraffe is one of the most threatened sub-species of the animal, with fewer than 670 left in the wild. 

Team leader at Dublin Zoo, Helen Clarke-Bennett said: "The giraffe calf is very lively and is engaging positively with the rest of the herd. 

"Mother Maeve and her calf are healthy and Maeve is doing an amazing job of looking after the new arrival. 

"We're very excited about this addition to the Dublin Zoo herd and to see what the rest of the year will bring."

Kayla Walsh

Written By

Kayla Walsh

Kayla is a multimedia journalist from Mayo who likes fashion, food, film and feminism. E-mail: kayla@lovin.com.

