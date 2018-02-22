Microsoft's New €134m Dublin Campus Will Make You Want To Switch Jobs

Newstalk is reporting that Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has officially opened the One Mircosoft Place on Thursday morning.

It will bring 2,000 people from 71 different nationalities together and will also host 100,000 primary and transition year students over the next four years.

Based in Leopardstown, South Dublin, the 34,000sqm premises will have open spaces and "relaxation zones" as well as a music room, a yoga pod, a gym, treatment rooms, a mother's room, a pod cast room, a number of restaurants, hang out areas, play areas, relaxation rooms and the latest Microsoft technology.

We're not jealous...

Speaking at the launch, Mr Varadkar said: "The opening of this campus is a landmark day for Microsoft, which first came to Ireland 33 years ago, and a testament to the calibre of our tech talent who have contributed so positively to Microsoft's global growth.

"As a flagship multinational investor, Microsoft has strongly endorsed Ireland as an investment location for the world's top tech firms.

"Ireland is now ranked 10th globally for the overall quality of its scientific research, an increase of 26 places in 13 years. With this focused and ambitious approach, I believe we can make Dublin the tech capital of Europe."

