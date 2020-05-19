PICS: Firefighters dealt with a large grass fire on Bull Island last night

Dublin Fire Brigade has shared images of a blaze on Bull Island last night which was attended by two engines from North Strand fire station.

Just after midnight, the Dublin Fire Brigade Twitter account shared two images of the fire on Bull Island, with one showing a firefighter tackling the blaze...

2 fire engines are attending a grass fire on Bull Island, firefighters from North Strand fire station on scene. #Dublin #fire pic.twitter.com/Y3vPuQbpsW — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) May 18, 2020

Worried Twitter users expressed concern about wildlife in the area, with one posting 'terrible to think of all the wildlife that was flourishing there this year since lockdown.' Others thanked DFB firefighters for their bravery and hard work.

Last night's blaze came after firefighters attended a gorse fire in the Dublin Mountains over the weekend, close to the Hellfire Club...