PICS: The Ghost Bike At Harold's Cross Bridge Is Finally Back Where It Belongs

Two years after it was removed by Dublin City Council, the moving Ghost Bike memorial has been reinstated at Harold's Cross bridge.

Many will be familiar with the ghost bike, having been installed in 2009 to mark the spot where cyclist Zu Zhang Wong was tragically killed by a lorry turning onto the bridge.

Since the accident the bicycle had acted as a memorial to the fallen Chinese man and a reminder to cyclists to take care at the spot.

The bike was removed by Dublin City Council in June 2016 as part of a scheme to tackle abandoned bicycles in the city.

Volunteers got together on Saturday to put the Ghost Bike back at its place on Harold's Cross bridge

Tomorrow at 11am we will participate in the re-installation of a ghost bike in remembrance of Zu Zhang Wong who was killed while cycling at Harold's Cross Bridge on 14 Jan 2009. Join us if you can. pic.twitter.com/Es0DVC1DJj — I BIKE Dublin (@IBIKEDublin) February 2, 2018

@dublincycling @IBIKEDublin crews at re-dedication of #ghostbike in memory of Zu Wang (d. Jan. 2009) killed by impact with a HGV on Emmet Bridge, Harold's Cross, Dublin 6W. Thanks to Ciaran O'Byrne for nice words. #VisionZero pic.twitter.com/zAVUxoXG3h — Cyclistie (@Cyclistie) February 3, 2018

