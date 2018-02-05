News

PICS: The Ghost Bike At Harold's Cross Bridge Is Finally Back Where It Belongs

A moving tribute

Screen Shot 2018 02 05 At 12 02 07

Two years after it was removed by Dublin City Council, the moving Ghost Bike memorial has been reinstated at Harold's Cross bridge.

Many will be familiar with the ghost bike, having been installed in 2009 to mark the spot where cyclist Zu Zhang Wong was tragically killed by a lorry turning onto the bridge.

Since the accident the bicycle had acted as a memorial to the fallen Chinese man and a reminder to cyclists to take care at the spot.

The bike was removed by Dublin City Council in June 2016 as part of a scheme to tackle abandoned bicycles in the city.

Volunteers got together on Saturday to put the Ghost Bike back at its place on Harold's Cross bridge 

Dublinpaul Three

READ NEXT: These Dublin Place Name Riddles Are Driving People Crazy - Can You Figure Them Out?

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Written By

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group, Sarah is obsessed with food and travel.She's also never come into the office without winged eyeliner. Seriously, not even once.Email: sarahc@lovin.com. Social: @sazzyclay

Comments

News

Read More in News
PICS: The Ghost Bike At Harold's Cross Bridge Is Finally Back Where It Belongs
PICS: The Ghost Bike At Harold's Cross Bridge Is Finally Back Where It Belongs
These Dublin Place Name Riddles Are Driving People Crazy - Can You Figure Them Out?
These Dublin Place Name Riddles Are Driving People Crazy - Can You Figure Them Out?
Gardaí Warn Public That 'Operation Ketch' Is Being Put In Place In Capital And Rest Of Country
Gardaí Warn Public That 'Operation Ketch' Is Being Put In Place In Capital And Rest Of Country
Harvey Weinstein Has Been Accused Of Sexually Assaulting A Woman In Dublin
Harvey Weinstein Has Been Accused Of Sexually Assaulting A Woman In Dublin
This Project Could FINALLY Put An End To Dublin's Traffic Gridlock Forever
This Project Could FINALLY Put An End To Dublin's Traffic Gridlock Forever
Gardai Are Investigating The Sudden Death Of A Taxi Driver In Dublin 8 Yesterday
Gardai Are Investigating The Sudden Death Of A Taxi Driver In Dublin 8 Yesterday
This Dublin Hair Salon Is Offering Free Blow Dry Service On One Condition
This Dublin Hair Salon Is Offering Free Blow Dry Service On One Condition
This Is The 5-Bed Dublin House Where 70 Tenants Once Lived
This Is The 5-Bed Dublin House Where 70 Tenants Once Lived
Famous Dublin Singer Launches Campaign Against "Barbaric Practice" In Capital
Famous Dublin Singer Launches Campaign Against "Barbaric Practice" In Capital
A Child Has Died Following Serious Traffic Collision In Leinster
A Child Has Died Following Serious Traffic Collision In Leinster
Gardai Investigating Alleged Attempted Child Kidnapping In North Dublin
Gardai Investigating Alleged Attempted Child Kidnapping In North Dublin
An 81-Year-Old Tallaght Granny Had Everyone Bawling On Ireland's Got Talent Last Night
An 81-Year-Old Tallaght Granny Had Everyone Bawling On Ireland's Got Talent Last Night
Harvey Weinstein Has Been Accused Of Sexually Assaulting A Woman In Dublin
News

Harvey Weinstein Has Been Accused Of Sexually Assaulting A Woman In Dublin
This Project Could FINALLY Put An End To Dublin's Traffic Gridlock Forever
News

This Project Could FINALLY Put An End To Dublin's Traffic Gridlock Forever
Gardai Are Investigating The Sudden Death Of A Taxi Driver In Dublin 8 Yesterday
News

Gardai Are Investigating The Sudden Death Of A Taxi Driver In Dublin 8 Yesterday
This Dublin Hair Salon Is Offering Free Blow Dry Service On One Condition
News

This Dublin Hair Salon Is Offering Free Blow Dry Service On One Condition

The Stella Cinema Is Showing A Whole Heap Of Classic Movies Throughout February
Dublin

The Stella Cinema Is Showing A Whole Heap Of Classic Movies Throughout February
Gardai Investigating Alleged Attempted Child Kidnapping In North Dublin
News

Gardai Investigating Alleged Attempted Child Kidnapping In North Dublin
Dublin Airpot Has A New Direct Flight To One Of The Most Beautiful Cities In Europe
News

Dublin Airpot Has A New Direct Flight To One Of The Most Beautiful Cities In Europe
BREAKING: Body Discovered In Burnt-Out Car At Killiney Train Station This Evening
Dublin

BREAKING: Body Discovered In Burnt-Out Car At Killiney Train Station This Evening

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin