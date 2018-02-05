These Dublin Place Name Riddles Are Driving People Crazy - Can You Figure Them Out?
Get those thinking caps on...
Dublin is full of interesting place names, from Beggar's Bush to Misery Hill.
Recently an old list of riddles has been doing the rounds, and people are really struggling to answer them all.
Can you figure them out?
1. Very dark boulder
2. Church reptile
3. Sea creatures' outhouse
4. A breed of sheep
5. A gravel paste
6. Move out of the way!
7. Priests' Village
8. Where single men don't run
9. Bells finale
10. Big cats city
11. Mr Seacomb's angry
12. Spheres cross over here
13. Sounds like it's falling apart
14. Weapons for a duel - Swords
15. A stormy haven
16. Sly animal on a stone
17. Demolish Leo
18. Assassinate main pig
19. A rodent in front of the pits
20. A Scandinavian pane
21. A motionless musical instrument
Here they are again with what we think are the correct answers...let us know if we've got any wrong!
1. Very dark boulder - Blackrock
2. Church reptile - Chapelizod
3. Sea creatures' outhouse - Dolphin's Barn
4. A breed of sheep - Marino
5. A gravel paste - Stoneybatter
6. Move out of the way! - Stepaside
7. Priests' Village - Monkstown
8. Where single men don't run - Bachelors Walk
9. Bells finale - Ringsend
10. Big cats city - Leopardstown
11. Mr Seacomb's angry - Harold's Cross
12. Spheres cross over here - Ballsbridge
13. Sounds like it's falling apart - Crumlin
14. Weapons for a duel - Swords
15. A stormy haven - Windy Arbour
16. Sly animal on a stone - Foxrock
17. Demolish Leo - Knocklyon
18. Assassinate leading pig - Kilmainham
19. A rodent in front of the pits - Rathmines
20. A Scandinavian pane - Finglas
21. A motionless musical instrument - Stillorgan
Now for ye!
