These Dublin Place Name Riddles Are Driving People Crazy - Can You Figure Them Out?

Dublin is full of interesting place names, from Beggar's Bush to Misery Hill.

Recently an old list of riddles has been doing the rounds, and people are really struggling to answer them all.

Can you figure them out?

1. Very dark boulder

2. Church reptile

3. Sea creatures' outhouse

4. A breed of sheep

5. A gravel paste

6. Move out of the way!

7. Priests' Village

8. Where single men don't run

9. Bells finale

10. Big cats city

11. Mr Seacomb's angry

12. Spheres cross over here

13. Sounds like it's falling apart

14. Weapons for a duel - Swords

15. A stormy haven

16. Sly animal on a stone

17. Demolish Leo

18. Assassinate main pig

19. A rodent in front of the pits

20. A Scandinavian pane

21. A motionless musical instrument



Here they are again with what we think are the correct answers...let us know if we've got any wrong!

1. Very dark boulder - Blackrock

2. Church reptile - Chapelizod

3. Sea creatures' outhouse - Dolphin's Barn

4. A breed of sheep - Marino

5. A gravel paste - Stoneybatter

6. Move out of the way! - Stepaside

7. Priests' Village - Monkstown

8. Where single men don't run - Bachelors Walk

9. Bells finale - Ringsend

10. Big cats city - Leopardstown

11. Mr Seacomb's angry - Harold's Cross

12. Spheres cross over here - Ballsbridge

13. Sounds like it's falling apart - Crumlin

14. Weapons for a duel - Swords

15. A stormy haven - Windy Arbour

16. Sly animal on a stone - Foxrock

17. Demolish Leo - Knocklyon

18. Assassinate leading pig - Kilmainham

19. A rodent in front of the pits - Rathmines

20. A Scandinavian pane - Finglas

21. A motionless musical instrument - Stillorgan

Now for ye!

READ NEXT: This Dublin Hair Salon Is Offering Free Blow Dry Service On One Condition