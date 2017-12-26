News

PICS: The Queues To Get Into The Brown Thomas Sale This Morning Were Pure Manic

People quite literally ran inside

Screen Shot 2017 12 26 At 10 47 45

Every year the size of the queues of people waiting for the Stephen's Day sales shocks us. 

We're all for getting a great bargain but the thoughts of leaving your warm cosy bed and trekking into town to wait on Grafton Street at 6am? No way. The only thing we'll be queuing for is more turkey thanks very much. 

This morning outside Brown Thomas looked as manic as usual...

People were queuing since all hours this morning 

Screen Shot 2017 12 26 At 10 52 34

Image: Brown Thomas/Twitter

Doors opened at 9am... And people LEGGED IT inside

Screen Shot 2017 12 26 At 10 53 32

Image: Brown Thomas/Twitter

How could anyone find shopping in this size crowd enjoyable?!

Screen Shot 2017 12 26 At 10 53 38

Image: Brown Thomas/Twitter

We get that for some people the Stephen's Day sale is the perfect chance for them to get a great deal on something they really need, but for the majority? Madness. 

Each to their own, sure. No sale will ever take the place of mince pies in bed for brekkie though. 

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Written By

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group, Sarah is obsessed with food and travel.She's also never come into the office without winged eyeliner. Seriously, not even once.Email: sarahc@lovin.com. Social: @sazzyclay

