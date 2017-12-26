PICS: The Queues To Get Into The Brown Thomas Sale This Morning Were Pure Manic

Every year the size of the queues of people waiting for the Stephen's Day sales shocks us.

We're all for getting a great bargain but the thoughts of leaving your warm cosy bed and trekking into town to wait on Grafton Street at 6am? No way. The only thing we'll be queuing for is more turkey thanks very much.

This morning outside Brown Thomas looked as manic as usual...

People were queuing since all hours this morning

Image: Brown Thomas/Twitter

This is the queue outside Brown Thomas in Dublin. Doors open at 9am. pic.twitter.com/3UyGHZiexf — Daragh Brophy (@DaraghBroph) December 26, 2017

Doors opened at 9am... And people LEGGED IT inside

The traditional festive 'opening of the doors' at the Brown Thomas sale. Some shoppers were up at 530 to reserve a place in the queue. pic.twitter.com/8K5mqyw1YJ — Daragh Brophy (@DaraghBroph) December 26, 2017

Image: Brown Thomas/Twitter

How could anyone find shopping in this size crowd enjoyable?!

Image: Brown Thomas/Twitter

We get that for some people the Stephen's Day sale is the perfect chance for them to get a great deal on something they really need, but for the majority? Madness.

Each to their own, sure. No sale will ever take the place of mince pies in bed for brekkie though.

