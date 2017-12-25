News

PICS: Town Is Jammers With Tourists Trying Desperately To Get On With Their Hols Today

"Centra is PACKED like a noisy night club"

Screen Shot 2017 12 25 At 15 22 56

If you've never spent a Christmas in Ireland then chances are you've no idea of just how much the country shuts down on the 25th of December. 

Finding an open petrol station is harder than passing higher level Irish in the LC and g'luck if you thought you'd pop in for a few social drinks in a local pub. Wanted to get the bus? You'd be better off walking. 

So we do feel for tourists who came to Dublin this week and were reckoning that they could spend the day sightseeing like you would in any other metropolis. 

An Aussie travel blogger is in town today and noticed that all the tourists seemed to be taking refuge in Spar and Centra...

Taraustralis, who is over in Ireland documenting her adventures (more of that here) popped into a Centra and started a gas thread on Twitter describing all the different characters that were spending Christmas day in a city centre shop. 

There was a hunky Robert De Niro lookalike, a sad American couple, a group of Spanish lads and people who looked like they were going skiing (?)

It all sounds fairly random tbh. At least they're sheltered from the rain...

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Written By

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group, Sarah is obsessed with food and travel.She's also never come into the office without winged eyeliner. Seriously, not even once.Email: sarahc@lovin.com. Social: @sazzyclay

