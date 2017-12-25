PICS: Town Is Jammers With Tourists Trying Desperately To Get On With Their Hols Today

If you've never spent a Christmas in Ireland then chances are you've no idea of just how much the country shuts down on the 25th of December.

Finding an open petrol station is harder than passing higher level Irish in the LC and g'luck if you thought you'd pop in for a few social drinks in a local pub. Wanted to get the bus? You'd be better off walking.

So we do feel for tourists who came to Dublin this week and were reckoning that they could spend the day sightseeing like you would in any other metropolis.

An Aussie travel blogger is in town today and noticed that all the tourists seemed to be taking refuge in Spar and Centra...

Taraustralis, who is over in Ireland documenting her adventures (more of that here) popped into a Centra and started a gas thread on Twitter describing all the different characters that were spending Christmas day in a city centre shop.

OMG. I found tourist relief in Dublin. Both Sparo and Centra are PACKED like noisy night clubs full of tourists looking for lunch and coffee. pic.twitter.com/AHmB1VoIGL — Taraustralis (@Taraustralis) December 25, 2017

There was a hunky Robert De Niro lookalike, a sad American couple, a group of Spanish lads and people who looked like they were going skiing (?)

Omg. There’s a guy who looks like Robert De Niro - just more grey. He speaks fluent Italian and is a BEAST typing away on his iPhone.

Fair play. — Taraustralis (@Taraustralis) December 25, 2017

Beyond the two fun girls at my table is what looks like a lost American couple sitting at the bench meaning... they seem really distant. They’re not talking and just staring at their phones. TBF, I’m not starin at my phone, just observing & looking around with occasional typing — Taraustralis (@Taraustralis) December 25, 2017

A group dressed as if they’re ready to ski all of Switzerland just walked in. They, too, look a bit confused. Could be lack of snow... or how this place is all the rage right now in Dublin. — Taraustralis (@Taraustralis) December 25, 2017

It all sounds fairly random tbh. At least they're sheltered from the rain...

