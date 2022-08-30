Planning application lodged for new hotel at Swan Shopping Centre in Rathmines

A planning application has been lodged with Dublin City Council for a 111-bedroom hotel

The owners of the Swan Shopping Centre, in Rathmines, have lodged planning permission to build a hotel on the site.

The application was lodged by Sawbridge, which is run by The Anderson family, which owns the centre, the Omniplex cinema chain alongside other properties. Lodged with Dublin City Council, the application would see a 111-bedroom hotel built on Rathmines Road Lower and Castlewood Avenue extending to Castlewood Terrace.

A piece from the Irish Times reports that the new development would increase the height of the current premise by five-to-six storeys in parts, and would involve the demolition of the existing pitched glazed roof over the shopping centre.

The new development would change a section of the existing ground floor retail unit into a hotel reception, alongside two other retail units on the first floor that would operate as hotel storage and staff facilities.

There are plans to re-clad the existing buildings onto Rathmines Road Lower with red brick above ground level.

These plans come as the Vegan Sandwich Co announced that they would be closing their unit in the Swan Shopping Centre on August 28.

Just shy of 3 months after opening their Rathmines location, the team announced that they would be closing up shop, writing,

"It’s been a really tough couple of months for us and unfortunately it’s just no longer possible to continue trading in Rathmines.

"We were so excited to set up roots in Dublin 6 but it just wasn’t quite the right time or place," the statement issued to Instagram reads.

