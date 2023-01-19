Popular Dublin Airport link resuming Tallaght route for first time in 3 years

Great news for Tallaght, Liffey Valley, and Clondalkin locals.

Naturally when the pandemic hit, and international travel was severely restricted, links to and from Dublin Airport were cancelled too. Many of these links have still never resumed despite the numbers travelling approaching pre-pandemic levels, making public transport methods of getting to and from Dublin Airport limited at best.

However, the Airport Hopper, known as a link between Tallaght and Dublin Airport, is returning this month after nearly three years. They were forced to suspend services on the 19th March 2020 in the wake of the first covid lockdown.

They shared the news on socials about the relaunch of their Tallaght route, saying,

"We're absolutely delighted to let you know that our Tallaght route serving Tallaght, Clondalkin & Liffey Valley will be going LIVE on January 23rd and it will operate hourly. Bookings will be ready in the next day or two. Keep an eye on our social media for more info. Slow and steady improvements!"

The Airport Hopper has been slowly and steadily relaunching since December 2022; their Maynooth route has already resumed.

Customers will be able to book the Tallaght route from Monday 23rd January HERE.

Header image via Facebook/AirportHopperDublin

