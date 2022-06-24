Quinns pub in Drumcondra saved from demolition

Some good Dublin planning news for a Friday.

An Bord Pleanála have refused permission for a five-storey block of build-to-rent apartments at the site of Quinns, a landmark pub in Drumcondra which has always been hugely popular with GAA fans on their way to Croke Park.

The initial proposal from Cork-based firm Discipulo Developments Ltd outlined plans to demolish the pub at 42 to 44 Drumcondra Rd, replacing it with a mixed-use development containing 3 commercial units and 50 build-to-rent apartments.

An Bord Pleanála's inspectors report detailed refusal of permission for the following reasons:

The proposed development would not provide appropriate residential amenity to future residents due to the lack of quality private open space accessible from living areas.

"Undue and unacceptable impacts on the residential amenity of neighbouring properties", including loss of daylight and potential "overlooking and overbearing" from the proposed development.

Preservation of the existing building which "makes a positive contribution to the character, appearance and quality of local streetscapes".

Advertisement

The report concluded that there were "several outstanding concerns" surrounding the proposed redevelopment, and that ultimately the unjustified loss of Quinn’s building would negatively impact the character of the area, adding that the pub was a location cultural interest due to its long-standing use and sporting association with Croke Park.

The full report is available to read HERE.

READ NEXT: 11 ways you can celebrate Dublin Pride 2022