Ranelagh bus lanes and car parking at Merrion Square to be replaced with cycle lanes

As part of Dublin City Council's new ‘active travel’ plans.

Road space in parts of Ranelagh and around Merrion Square is to be reallocated to cyclists under new plans by DCC, the Irish Times has reported.

Designs for the two new schemes aiming to provide continuous segregated cycling facilities from Clonskeagh to the city centre through Ranelagh, and from Trinity College to Ballsbridge via Merrion Square, will be presented to councillors on Monday.

On some parts of the route, existing cycle lanes will be upgraded with kerbs and other barriers to prevent cars from driving or parking in them. On other stretches, road space will be reallocated for new cycle lanes - this will be achieved by the removal of some on-street parking spaces and bus lanes, and reduced traffic lane width.

Under new plans, the Clonskeagh-to-city-centre route will begin on Clonskeagh Road at the Dodder Bridge, where it will connect with the Dodder Greenway cycle scheme, currently under construction. The route will then continue through Milltown to Ranelagh Village and will connect with the Grand Canal cycle path, before terminating on Charlemont Street.

The Triangle at Ranelagh Village, via Google Maps.

In Ranelagh village, bollards have already been installed at sections of the cycle lane to prevent illegal parking. Further along, however, pay-and-display parking disrupts the lane. The proposed scheme would see parking removed from the southern end of the village.

The new scheme would also see cycle lanes continuing on both sides of the Triangle in Ranelagh village - this would be achieved by removing a traffic lane on the west side of the road. More info on the proposed route is available HERE.

