Dublin set to welcome a fiery new restaurant on Westmoreland Street

A perfect occasion spot if ever I saw one.

One of Dublin's first openers of 2023 is about to launch. Hellfire has been teasing us on Instagram for the last few months, biding its time until everything was ready, and that time has finally come.

Hellfire will open on Westmoreland Street on Tuesday 10th January, meaning its launch is mere days away at this stage.

At the helm of Hellfire is Chef Roberto Rapisardi, who has 35 years of experience under his belt. Since the age of 14 he has worked in award-winning restaurants, both at home in Naples and internationally.

With Ireland’s first Hornos HBE® charcoal oven and the best of locally sourced produce, Hellfire's aim is to provide the finest smoked, flamed, and roasted food experience Dublin has to offer. Their cuisine would be best described as contemporary European, with Italian and Steakhouse influences.

Roberto’s menu ranges from steak dishes such as Tomahawk and Rib eye to seafood such as Lobster and Sea Bass. Pizza, focaccia and more also feature on his menu, however Roberto is known for his contemporary twist that he brings to all of his dishes.

While Hellfire does have the odd thing for vegans and vegetarians, the Westmoreland restaurant is definitely a more meat centric spot, so bear this in mind if you're planning to book. The menu looks truly exquisite; a special occasion spot if ever I saw one.

You can book a table at Hellfire restaurant on Westmoreland Street HERE.

