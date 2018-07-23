Rapid-Build Apartments Get Go Ahead For Dublin City Centre

They have a lifespan of 60 years

The construction of rapid-build apartments in Dublin city centre is set to get underway with delivery planned for next March.

A second set is planned for Dublin's northside.

The first rapid build estate was built in Ballymun two years ago with similar sites installed in Drimnagh, Finglas and Darndale.

According to the Irish Times, the buildings will be built off-site and put together on location on Fishamble Street.

They can also be moved up to five times if needed.

The apartments were inspired by similar portable apartments in the Lewisham in the UK.

29 and 30 Fishamble Street's been derelict since 2015 when plans for apartments were scrapped.

The council is currently seeking tenders for the rapid builds.

