News

Rapid-Build Apartments Get Go Ahead For Dublin City Centre

They have a lifespan of 60 years

Dublin City Centre

The construction of rapid-build apartments in Dublin city centre is set to get underway with delivery planned for next March.

A second set is planned for Dublin's northside.

The first rapid build estate was built in Ballymun two years ago with similar sites installed in Drimnagh, Finglas and Darndale.

According to the Irish Times, the buildings will be built off-site and put together on location on Fishamble Street.

They can also be moved up to five times if needed.

The apartments were inspired by similar portable apartments in the Lewisham in the UK.

29 and 30 Fishamble Street's been derelict since 2015 when plans for apartments were scrapped.

The council is currently seeking tenders for the rapid builds.

READ NEXT: WhatsApp Users Urged Not To Share Fake Kidnap Warning

The joys of an "unreliable" narrator and the importance of shared experiences... Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here

Rapid-build apartments housing crisis Dublin City Council
Jennifer Cosgrove

Written By

Jennifer Cosgrove

Comments

News

Read More in News
Rapid-Build Apartments Get Go Ahead For Dublin City Centre
Rapid-Build Apartments Get Go Ahead For Dublin City Centre
WhatsApp Users Urged Not To Share Fake Kidnap Warning
WhatsApp Users Urged Not To Share Fake Kidnap Warning
Dublin Fire Brigade Appeals For Return Of Stolen Equipment
Dublin Fire Brigade Appeals For Return Of Stolen Equipment
Jimmy Carr Is Filming A Netflix Special In Dublin This September
Jimmy Carr Is Filming A Netflix Special In Dublin This September
Leo Varadkar Responds To The Sun Newspaper With Classy Answer
Leo Varadkar Responds To The Sun Newspaper With Classy Answer
HSE Confirm That Dublin Is Now Part Of "Ongoing European Outbreak" Of Infectious Disease
HSE Confirm That Dublin Is Now Part Of "Ongoing European Outbreak" Of Infectious Disease
Ryanair Issue Apology To Passengers At Dublin Airport Following Further Cancellations
Ryanair Issue Apology To Passengers At Dublin Airport Following Further Cancellations
An Array Of Music Stars Have Been Confirmed To Perform For The Pope At Croke Park
An Array Of Music Stars Have Been Confirmed To Perform For The Pope At Croke Park
Looted Lidl In Tallaght Given Reopening Date And Will Be Bigger Than Before
Looted Lidl In Tallaght Given Reopening Date And Will Be Bigger Than Before
Flight To Dublin Forced To Make Emergency Landing At Shannon Airport
Flight To Dublin Forced To Make Emergency Landing At Shannon Airport
Footage Emerges From High-Speed Car Chase In Dublin On Wednesday
Footage Emerges From High-Speed Car Chase In Dublin On Wednesday
One In 10 Dublin Bus Services Won't Travel Direct To City Under New Plan
One In 10 Dublin Bus Services Won't Travel Direct To City Under New Plan
Three Dublin Restaurants Are Introducing Gin Terraces This Summer - Cheers To That!
Recipes

Three Dublin Restaurants Are Introducing Gin Terraces This Summer - Cheers To That!
Lucky Tortoise Is Hosting A Summer Party And We Are Going To Eat ALL The Dumplings
Food and Drink

Lucky Tortoise Is Hosting A Summer Party And We Are Going To Eat ALL The Dumplings
WhatsApp Users Urged Not To Share Fake Kidnap Warning
News

WhatsApp Users Urged Not To Share Fake Kidnap Warning
Dublin Fire Brigade Appeals For Return Of Stolen Equipment
News

Dublin Fire Brigade Appeals For Return Of Stolen Equipment

Garda Pepper Sprayed Themselves Accidentally While After Two Dublin Men
News

Garda Pepper Sprayed Themselves Accidentally While After Two Dublin Men
The 'Love Island' Finale Will Be Screened Live At A Beach-Themed Party On Wexford Street
Dublin

The 'Love Island' Finale Will Be Screened Live At A Beach-Themed Party On Wexford Street
Coolio Has Just Announced A Gig At The Bowery In Rathmines
Entertainment

Coolio Has Just Announced A Gig At The Bowery In Rathmines
HSE Confirm That Dublin Is Now Part Of "Ongoing European Outbreak" Of Infectious Disease
News

HSE Confirm That Dublin Is Now Part Of "Ongoing European Outbreak" Of Infectious Disease

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group