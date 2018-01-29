News

Revealed: This Is The Most Densely Populated Area In All Of Dublin

That's a LOT of people living in one small spot...

Dublin can feel pretty damn crowded at times, especially if you're unfortunate enough to be squished into a less than ideal house share in the city centre. 

For such a small city it sure seems like there's no way the one million or so Dublin residents could ever fit, but some areas are more densely populated than others. 

The area in Dublin with the most number of people living in it per square kilometre has been revealed by The Conversation, and it's none other than The Liberties. 

The Liberties was revealed to have a population density of 12,176 people in just one km². 

Sounds pretty packed to us, but compare that to Spain, which has the most densely populated km² in Europe; more than 53,000 people inhabit a single 1km² area in Barcelona.

Yikes. Maybe Dublin is pretty roomy after all...

